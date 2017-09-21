Police told they should not physically restrain people with mental health problems

Police officers should not physically restrain people with known or suspected mental health problems, the official watchdog has said.

It has made a series of recommendations within a report into the death of former public schoolboy James Herbert while in police custody.

Mr Herbert, 25, died of a heart attack after being restrained during his detention under the Mental Health Act by Avon and Somerset Police in 2010.

A report called 'Six Missed Chances' by the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) found there were numerous points at which his death could potentially have been avoided.

Police have now been given five key recommendations to change their practice in future when dealing with people who have known or suspected mental health problems.

They are: