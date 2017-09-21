Ryanair could be forced to cancel more flights

Ryanair are hoping to prevent further flight cancellations by taking back one week of its pilots' holiday, but they can't guarantee more disruption.

Chief executive Michael O'Leary will tell pilots who plan to take four weeks of consecutive holiday in the coming months will be told to reduce it to three weeks, with the lost leave to be taken in January.

During the AGM in Dublin, Mr O'Leary told Ryanair shareholders the airline does not need the agreement of the pilots in order to take back a week of leave.