The big cabinet Brexit split

Although ministers will be briefed on the prime minister's important EU speech for the first time this morning, when cabinet meets, they are not coming to it completely blind.

Because last week Downing Street shared with the more senior ministers a position paper on the issues she will address.

The big unresolved question, which will almost certainly not be resolved today and would therefore be fudged in the PM's speech tomorrow, is the price the UK is prepared to pay for access to the EU market.

And when I say price I mean both money and standards imposed on UK businesses for all they make and sell, both to the EU and externally.

Because what worries those who campaigned hardest for Brexit - the Goves, Foxes and (naturellement) the Johnsons - is that the understandable ambition of the Chancellor, the Treasury and much of Whitehall to keep the UK economy deeply integrated in the EU's single market would make it impossible for UK businesses to break free of the alleged shackles of EU regulation and imposed standards.