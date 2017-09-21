Theresa May to brief Cabinet on Brexit plans ahead of major speech in Florence

Theresa May will brief senior ministers on her plans for Brexit before a major speech aimed at helping to break the deadlock in the negotiations with Brussels.

The Prime Minister will chair a special Cabinet meeting after returning from New York, where she used the gathering of world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly to hold talks with key EU counterparts.

The Cabinet meeting will be an opportunity for Mrs May to attempt to unite her team behind her strategy after Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson published his personal Brexit manifesto, triggering a round of infighting within the senior ministerial ranks.

In a move which will fuel speculation that the Prime Minister could try to go over the heads of Brussels officials, Mrs May said the final decision on the Brexit deal would be taken by the leaders of the 27 other European Union members.