Trump announces steps to target people and organisations helping finance North Korea

President Donald Trump has announced a new order to help the US target people, companies and banks financing and facilitating trade with North Korea.

He also praised China for reportedly ordering banks to stop doing business with Pyongyang.

Mr Trump's actions follow his speech at the UN general assembly this week, when he escalated his rhetoric against North Korea amid a months-long crisis over Kim Jong-un's expanded missile testing programme.

He spoke of his own nation's "patience", but said that if "forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea".