Weather: Rain in the west moving east later

Today: Morning wind and rain in Scotland and western England will move eastwards, leaving brighter weather behind it by late afternoon. Eastern England will be dry and bright all morning but become cloudier later. Northern Ireland will have sunshine and showers.

Tonight: Rain in central England will move further east and then clear, leaving the UK with a mainly dry, clear and cold night. A few mist and fog patches will form.

Friday: Morning mist patches may be slow to clear but it will become dry and bright in the east. Rain in Northern Ireland will move into Scotland and western England.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday: Saturday will be bright and breezy for most, and windy in the northwest. Sunday and Monday are likely to be wet in the west, but largely dry in the east.