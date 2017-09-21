What is Theresa May's 'transition' to full Brexit?

A couple of points about Theresa May's request for a couple of years of "transition" to full Brexit after we leave the the EU on March 30 2019 - which she will make in Florence on Friday.

First, that transition term would involve continued membership of the single market, so we would still be subject to the rulings of the European Court of Justice in that period - which not all Brexiteers would like.

But there will be an end to the current system of free movement of people, in that those arriving from the rest of the EU from April 2019 would have to register their presence here and would not have a right to stay forever.