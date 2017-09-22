Autumn Equinox 2017 in pictures

The first signs of autumn are appearing as the equinox marks the start of the season, with hopes for a crescendo of colour in late October, experts have said.

The season is also delivering bumper harvests of fruit such as apples and blackberries, spelling good news for foodies and wildlife alike.

Dozens of records of silver birch leaves tinting and ripe rowan fruit have been received by Woodland Trust's Nature's Calendar citizen science scheme which asks members of the public to help monitor the changing seasons.

The records, which have been received ahead of the start of the astronomical season of autumn, are on time compared with the 10-year average, the Trust said.