Counter-terrorism effort putting strain on wider policing, senior officer warns

The huge counter-terrorism effort launched in the wake of recent attacks is placing an unsustainable strain on Britain's wider policing service, one of the country's most senior officers has warned.

Sara Thornton, the chair of the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC), says the "flat cash" funding settlement for forces announced by ministers two years ago is no longer enough.

The warning comes six months to the day since the Westminster attack, the first of five terror attacks in the UK this year.

"The money that the government spends on countering terrorism is going up to £15 billion by the end of this government, but in fact the percentage that is spent on policing is very small, about £700 million or 5%," said Ms Thornton.

"For the next two years that money is set to reduce by just over 7% and we're really quite concerned about that given the fact that what we seem to be dealing with is not a spike in terrorist activity but a complete shift."