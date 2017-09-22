FA was told about second investigation into Mark Sampson

The FA was told explicitly of a second separate investigation into Mark Sampson just months into his job as England head coach, ITV News understands.

Rumours about Sampson's behaviour were investigated in 2012 during his previous job as the Bristol Academy women’s football manager at South Gloucestershire and Stroud College (SGS).

According to ITV News sources, SGS shared the details of their own inquiry when the FA itself began looking into a complaint about Sampson's time in Bristol, shortly after they made him England boss.

A source at the College told us: “We fully cooperated with the FA investigation, and we disclosed the previous rumour to the investigation team.

"We were not told if the two issues were connected.

"We have heard nothing more from the FA about the investigation.”