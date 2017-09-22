Hurricane Maria: Footage shows dramatic Navy rescue of mum and children on capsized boat

Dramatic footage has shown the Royal Navy coming to the rescue of a mother and her two children who were left stranded at sea.

The family were seen waving for help on the base of an upturned boat capsized by Hurricane Maria.

They had been cut adrift off the coast of Puerto Rico after the vessel went down in 20ft waves and 100mph winds.

Miami coastguards picked up their distress call on Wednesday - a day before the British helicopter team reached the stranded group.

A man aboard the boat sadly could not be saved having gone down with the boat.

Rescuers were able to hoist up the three survivors in turn in continuing rough weather in the filmed effort.

They were flown to safety in the shared rescue by US and British officials.