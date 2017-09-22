How serious is Uber's fall-out with TfL?

I would be amazed if Uber ends up losing its licence, but this fallout with Transport for London (TfL) is serious.

In recent years the company has been accused of all sorts of wrong-doing: exploiting drivers, dodging tax, driving black cabs out of business.

But this bust-up is different. TfL is basically accusing Uber of failing to protect the public.

Uber strongly denies this and it will appeal, a process that will take months. During that time, it's business as usual.

It’s worth noting that none of 40 other towns and cities in the UK in which Uber operates appears to share Transport for London's concerns. Bristol, Birmingham, Manchester, Cardiff, Belfast have said so publicly.

This feels like attempt to publicly humiliate the company into changing the way it behaves. There might be more to it, but we'll see when this goes to court.

Uber is still in its infancy. The company's first taxi ride was in San Francisco seven years ago and it has been growing like billy-o ever since.