Invictus Games Toronto 2017: Prince Harry met by military veterans as he arrives in Canada

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Prince Harry is in Toronto, the host city of the Invictus Games, ahead of Saturday night's opening ceremony where he will give a speech to the thousands expected to attend.

There is speculation he will be joined at some point during his nine-day visit to Canada for the Games, by his US actress girlfriend Meghan Markle, who lives and works in Toronto.

Harry, who founded Invictus and held the inaugural Games in 2014, will also hold a bilateral meeting with US first lady Melania Trump and separate talks with Canada's prime minister Justin Trudeau.