iPhone 8 and 8 Plus given subdued reception as it launches in UK

In a far cry from years gone by, only a handful of Apple fans queued to get their hands on the latest versions of the iPhone as they launched in the UK on Friday.

When previous incarnations went on sale, huge queues of people built up for hours - but the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus were given a comparatively quiet reception.

Similar receptions were reported across Europe, China and the US.

Some experts have suggested that the new models, the first to feature wireless charging, may have been overshadowed by the upcoming iPhone X.