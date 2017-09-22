'Mainstream' Labour ready for an election, says Jeremy Corbyn

Labour is ready for another election after June's vote "changed politics in this country", Jeremy Corbyn has declared.

The Labour leader said his party now represented "the mainstream" of British politics with the Government in "disarray".

Before the party's conference, Mr Corbyn gave details of Labour's preparations for an election - including plans to target top Tories including Amber Rudd, Boris Johnson and Iain Duncan Smith.

Labour gained 30 seats in the June general election, closing the gap on the Tories to 56 as Theresa May lost her majority.

But the Labour leader - whose position is secure as the party prepares to gather for its Brighton conference - said he was ready to take on the Tories again, with key figures in his sights.

He told the Guardian: "The election has changed politics in this country. We are now the mainstream.

"The Government lacks any sense of direction. They are hiding behind parliamentary power grabs to avoid scrutiny."