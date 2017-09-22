Brexit: Theresa May proposes two-year transition period

Theresa May delivered her Brexit speech in Florence. Credit: PA

Theresa May has said the UK should have a Brexit transition period of "around two years" as it breaks away from the EU. The proposals would see Britain continue to remain within the common market and bound by EU rules even after it formally exits the bloc. People from the EU would continue to be able to "live and work" in the UK under a registration scheme during the implementation period, she said. The Prime Minister called for a "imaginative and creative" approach to divorce negotiations on both side as she tried to break the deadlock over talks with a major speech in Florence. She ruled out both a Canadian-style trade deal and formal membership of the EEA trading bloc, saying she believed that a bespoke agreement could be found. The speech also included a pledged that Britain would honour its financial commitments so no country would have to "pay more or receive less" over the remainder of the current budget period which lasts up to 2020.

Credit: PA

Mrs May said an implementation period for Brexit would be in the "mutual interest" for both sides in her speech. "Clearly, people, businesses and public services should only have to plan for one set of changes in the relationship between the UK and the EU," she said. "So during the implementation period, access to one another's markets should continue on current terms and Brit should also continue to take part in current security measures." There would be a "clear double lock" to the implementation period, she said, giving businesses the certainty to plan for change and a guarantee that the temporary transitional arrangements "will not go on for ever".

British Brexit secretary David Davis and EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier. Credit: PA

Mrs May acknowledged that Britain would not be able to remain in the single market whilst also limiting immigration. "We do not pretend that you can have all of the benefits of the single market without having its obligations," she said. She said the UK is in an "unprecedented" position as it unwinds its affairs from Europe as she called for all sides to avoid a "stark and unimaginative" choice between a Canadian-style trade deal on one hand or EEA membership on the other. "We can do so much better than this," she said. "Let us not merely to seek to adopt a model already enjoyed by other countries. "Instead, let us be creative as well as practical in designing an ambitious economic partnership which respects the freedom and principles of the EU and the wishes of the British people."

Credit: PA