Nearly half a million sign 'save Uber' petition

Nearly half a million people have signed a 'save Uber' petition hours after Transport for London stripped the firm of its licence in the capital.

Save Your Uber in London was set up on the Change.org website after TfL announced the firm would not have its licence renewed when it expires on September 30.

The petition, started by Uber London, had gained more than 402,530 signatures by Friday evening.

The firm, which is used by 3.5 million people and 40,000 drivers in London, said it would appeal and claimed the move "would show the world that, far from being open, London is closed to innovative companies".

TfL said Uber was "not fit and proper" to operate in the capital and that it took the decision on the grounds of "public safety and security implications".