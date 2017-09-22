- ITV Report
'Obese' mannequins lend weight to emergency service training
These are the outsize mannequins are helping UK emergency services train to cope with the UK's growing obesity problem.
Fire services have been spending thousands on each of the 25-stone bariatric models - nicknamed 'Barry' - to learn how to handle larger patients.
Former police officer Chris Jarratt set up the firm after he helped a severely obese man who was suffering from breathing difficulties and realized the challenges it can pose.
They are being bought up by services ranging from the NHS and fire fighters through to commercials firms practicing disaster drills.
The mannequins are made of rubber to imitate the density of real human bodies and break down into 15 pieces so that only one person is needed to move them - unlike the patients they represent.
Mr Jarrett said the demand is only set to grow as the UK faces up to an increasing obesity problem.
He said the models helped staff learn practical skills to avoid injuring themselves and were also a benefit for patients.
Being prepared helped avoid embarrassing situations such as that described to him by one emergency worker trying to work out how to carry out an obese women who had fallen in her bathroom.
"They were discussing it in front of her and she burst into tears because she was so humiliated," he said.