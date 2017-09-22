'Obese' mannequins lend weight to emergency service training

These are the outsize mannequins are helping UK emergency services train to cope with the UK's growing obesity problem.

Fire services have been spending thousands on each of the 25-stone bariatric models - nicknamed 'Barry' - to learn how to handle larger patients.

Former police officer Chris Jarratt set up the firm after he helped a severely obese man who was suffering from breathing difficulties and realized the challenges it can pose.

They are being bought up by services ranging from the NHS and fire fighters through to commercials firms practicing disaster drills.