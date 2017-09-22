Advertisement

'Obese' mannequins lend weight to emergency service training

One of the 25-stone models - nicknamed Barry - produced by Bariquins. Credit: Bariquins

These are the outsize mannequins are helping UK emergency services train to cope with the UK's growing obesity problem.

Fire services have been spending thousands on each of the 25-stone bariatric models - nicknamed 'Barry' - to learn how to handle larger patients.

Former police officer Chris Jarratt set up the firm after he helped a severely obese man who was suffering from breathing difficulties and realized the challenges it can pose.

They are being bought up by services ranging from the NHS and fire fighters through to commercials firms practicing disaster drills.

The models break down into 16 pieces to allow them to be moved by one person. Credit: Bariquins

The mannequins are made of rubber to imitate the density of real human bodies and break down into 15 pieces so that only one person is needed to move them - unlike the patients they represent.

Mr Jarrett said the demand is only set to grow as the UK faces up to an increasing obesity problem.

It has been an issue for a while and it's only going to get worse.

In the UK adult population, there's one in four who are obese at the moment, and it is expected to rise to one in three over about the next ten years.

– Chris Jarratt
The models break down so only one person is needed to move them. Credit: Bariquins

He said the models helped staff learn practical skills to avoid injuring themselves and were also a benefit for patients.

Being prepared helped avoid embarrassing situations such as that described to him by one emergency worker trying to work out how to carry out an obese women who had fallen in her bathroom.

"They were discussing it in front of her and she burst into tears because she was so humiliated," he said.