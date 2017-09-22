Pair charged with murder after burned body found in garden

A man and a woman have been charged with murder after a badly burned body was found in the back garden of a house in south-west London, the Metropolitan Police said.

Ouissem Medouni, 40, and Sabrina Kouider, 34, both of Pulborough Road, Wandsworth, are due before magistrates in Wimbledon on Friday.

Detectives said the body was so badly burned they have yet to establish its gender or age.

It was discovered at the house on Wimbledon Park Road on Wednesday evening after officers were called to reports of a fire and body.