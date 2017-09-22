Parsons Green: 'Very dangerous' bomb was packed with shrapnel

The "very dangerous" bomb set off on a packed Tube train at Parsons Green station contained a "large quantity of explosive" and was "packed with shrapnel", the Metropolitan Police Commissioner has said.

Cressida Dick confirmed that the improvised explosive had not detonated fully as she said it was lucky no lives had been lost.

"Thank goodness nobody was killed at Parsons Green," she told LBC radio on Friday.

"That was a very, very dangerous bomb. It partially detonated. It had a large quantity of explosive and it was packed with shrapnel.

"It could have been so much worse."

Ms Dick also paid tribute to the "wonderful response" of the emergency services attending the incident.