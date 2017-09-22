- ITV Report
Teenager charged over Parsons Green Tube attack
A teenager has been charged in connection with the Parsons Green Tube attack.
Ahmed Hassan, 18, has been charged with attempted murder and causing an explosion with intent to endanger life.
Thirty people were injured when a device caused a fireball on a District Line carriage last Friday.
The teenager was detained in Dover just over 24 hours later.
Hassan is set to appear in court on Friday.
Hassan, of Sunbury-on-Thames, Surrey, was among a number of people arrested during the subsequent investigation.
He was initially detained under section 41 of the Terrorism Act.
In a statement, Scotland Yard said Hassan would be facing a charge of using a chemical compound known as TATP to cause an explosion with intent.
He also stands accused of trying to "murder persons travelling on a District Line Train from Wimbledon", the Met announced.
Hospitals across London treated several people for burn injuries following the incident, which left Parsons Green station closed for a number of hours.
Searches are ongoing at one address in Surrey and two in Newport, Wales.