Weather: Wet and windy in the west, drier further east

Today: After a chilly start, there will be some warm sunshine across southern and eastern parts. However, across the north and west a band of cloud and rain, accompanied by strong winds will slowly push in from the west.

Tonight: Largely dry and chilly in the far northwest and the far southeast with some clear spells. Elsewhere it will be cloudy and milder with patchy rain and drizzle.

Saturday: Warm sunshine across much of the UK after a cloudy start, but remaining cloudy across northern England and southern Scotland. Wet and windy weather arriving across the far northwest later.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday: Cloudy with rain in the west on Sunday, dry, bright and warm elsewhere. Similar on Monday, though drier across Northern Ireland. Brighter for most on Tuesday with scattered showers.