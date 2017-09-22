Welcome warm sunshine this weekend

A milder night ahead with patchy rain in the south giving a soggy and slow start to Saturday in places. The overnight cloud and rain will be dragging its heels through East Anglia in the morning before it cheers up and sunshine boosts the temperatures.

Elsewhere will see more sunshine but a southerly airstream from the near Continent will mean it stays mild. Exposed parts of western Scotland and Northern Ireland will be very windy, with near gales buffering the coasts.