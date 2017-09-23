A dry day with decent temperatures

A dry day for most with a lot of cloud cover but with a southerly air flow, drier air drawn in from the near Continent will mean the cloud will be nibbled away to leave brighter skies and some lovely sunny spells.

The southerly winds will whip up along Irish Sea coasts with stronger winds for Northern Ireland and western Scotland.

Highs of 20C or so - feeling very mild or warm in the late September sunshine.

ITV Weather's Lucy Verasamy has the latest forecast: