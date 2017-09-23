Boris Johnson 'concerned' after Iran announces successful missile test

Boris Johnson says he is 'concerned' after Iran announced it had successfully tested a new medium-range missile.

Iranian state television broadcast footage on Friday showing the launch of a domestically-manufactured Khorramshahr ballistic missile.

No date or time were given for the test, which was the third such firing of a missile with a range of 2000km (1242 miles).

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said the test conflicted with a 2015 UN resolution with Iran over their nuclear program.