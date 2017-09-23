China imposes limits on oil supply to North Korea

China will impose limits on oil supply to North Korea, stepping up pressure on Pyongyang over its continued nuclear and missile programme.

As North Korea's main trading partner and energy supplier, China's cooperation is critical to any efforts to derail Pyongyang's development of nuclear weapons and long-range missiles.

The Commerce Ministry said announced China will also ban imports of North Korean textiles, one of Pyongyang's last major sources of foreign revenue following repeated rounds of UN sanctions.

Kim Jong Un’s nuclear and missile tests have alienated Chinese leaders, and this latest round of sanctions indicate the country's increasing frustration with its neighbour. Supplies of refined petroleum products will be limited from 1 October.

China have supported the latest rounds of UN Security Council sanctions but are reluctant to push Pyongyang too hard for fear the government might collapse. They also argue against doing anything that might hurt ordinary North Koreans.

Earlier US president Donald Trump continued his war of words with Kim during a rally speech in Alabama, repeating his "rocket man" phrase he first used in his speech at the United Nations earlier this week.

Mr Trump said: "We can't have madmen out there shooting rockets all over the place", adding: "Rocket Man should have been handled a long time ago".

Kim earlier this week called Mr Trump "deranged" and said he would "pay dearly" for his threats.