Colin Firth becomes an Italian citizen after Brexit vote

Colin Firth announced he has become an Italian citizen due to "uncertainty" in the world following the Brexit vote.

The film star is known for playing buttoned up British characters including Bridget Jones' Mark Darcy, Love Actually's Jamie, and King George VI in The King's Speech.

He is embracing his European side as he takes up the second passport - but pledged he would remain "extremely British".

The actor's wife of 20 years, Livia Giuggioli, is Italian and their two children hold dual citizenship.

"My wife and I are both extremely proud of our own countries. We feel that we've made a gift of that to each other," he said in a statement.

"I will always be extremely British (you only have to look at or listen to me).

"Britain is our home and we love it here."