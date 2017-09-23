Hurricane Maria: 'Failing' dam in Puerto Rico sparks mass evacuation

Thousands of people downstream of a failing dam in hurricane-hit Puerto Rico have been evacuated, but emergency services say they have been unable to reach many more in the immediate area.

The evacuation was sparked after a crack was found in the Guajataca Dam thought to have been caused by Hurricane Maria that swept through the island on Wednesday.

Nearly 40 centimeters of rain fell on the mountains surrounding the Guajataca Dam in northwest Puerto Rico swelling the reservoir behind the dam.

Some 70,000 people were evacuated by bus as authorities tried to reach residents with warnings on Twitter. Much of the island remains without electricity after Maria knocked out power supplies.

An engineer inspecting the dam reported a "contained breach" that officials identified as a crack that could be the first sign of total failure of the dam, said Anthony Reynes, a meteorologist with the U.S. National Weather Service.