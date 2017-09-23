Jeremy Corbyn hopes for 'more democratic' Labour and 'wider participation' from supporters

Jeremy Corbyn hopes his efforts to give Labour members more power over the party will help sweep him into Downing Street.

The Islington North MP predicted that diluting power down to the grassroots would not just oust Theresa May but also change the "system of inequality and injustice".

His comments came days after Labour's National Executive Committee agreed to implement changes to leadership election rules.

In a compromise move, the NEC agreed to a proposal to cut the number of nominations a candidate needs to run from 15% to 10% of the party's MPs and MEPs.

The change, which needs to be approved, is expected to make it easier for a left-wing candidate to secure a place on the ballot paper.