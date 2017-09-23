- ITV Report
Jeremy Corbyn hopes for 'more democratic' Labour and 'wider participation' from supporters
Jeremy Corbyn hopes his efforts to give Labour members more power over the party will help sweep him into Downing Street.
The Islington North MP predicted that diluting power down to the grassroots would not just oust Theresa May but also change the "system of inequality and injustice".
His comments came days after Labour's National Executive Committee agreed to implement changes to leadership election rules.
In a compromise move, the NEC agreed to a proposal to cut the number of nominations a candidate needs to run from 15% to 10% of the party's MPs and MEPs.
The change, which needs to be approved, is expected to make it easier for a left-wing candidate to secure a place on the ballot paper.
Mr Corbyn arrived in Brighton on Saturday ahead of Labour's party conference.
There he spoke out against austerity measures which "disproportionately" hit women.
At the Labour women's conference, taking place before the formal start of the full national event on Sunday, Mr Corbyn said his proposed review of party democracy would ensure wider support for his policies.
He wants a "more open, more democratic party" with the "widest possible participation".
Addressing the women's conference he said: "Wide participation in policy making leads to more support for the policies we get, leads us to that movement that will bring about the end of this government but - beyond that - the end of the system of inequality and injustice in our society."
In a further strengthening of the left's position, Labour has also increased the number of NEC delegates from members and unions as well as authorising the democracy review.
Mr Corbyn hit out at targets including the Tories and US President Donald Trump as he addressed the women's conference.
"It's without question the Labour Party is the party of women's equality, no matter who else might try to claim that mantle," he said.
"I acknowledge that the Tories have a woman leader but their policies have actually hurt women a lot."
Mr Corbyn hit out at the abuse targeted at women Labour MPs including Luciana Berger and shadow home secretary Diane Abbott.
"The unbelievable and disgusting and disgraceful levels of abuse that women receive in public life is unacceptable - from anybody, to anybody - it has got to stop," he said.