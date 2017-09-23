- ITV Report
M3 closed between junctions 9 and 11 after reports of 'potential hazardous material in the road'
Hundreds of motorists face travel disruption as a section of the M3 motorway has been closed after reports of "potential hazardous material on the road".
Bomb disposal units and emergency services are attending the scene between junctions 9 and 11 near Winchester.
Long tailbacks are reported to be building as vehicles are caught up in the closure after Hampshire police shut the motorway in the early hours of Saturday.
Police said they were called to the scene at 3.49am to reports of "potential hazardous material in the road".
The force said it is working Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team to establish exactly what the material is.
Nobody has been hurt in the incident.