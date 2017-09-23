Mexican earthquake death toll reaches over 300

The death toll from the devastating 7.1 magnitude earthquake in Mexico has reached over 300, with officials saying at least 305 people are now known to have died.

More than half of the fatalities - 167 - were in the capital Mexico City, according to a message posted by Civil Defense chief Luis Felipe Puente.

Rescue workers are still digging through collapsed buildings in the hope of finding survivors still trapped under rubble.

Hope of finding people still alive is gradually dimming, four days after the huge tremor struck.

Another strong 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck the same area of Mexico today, sending traumatised residents rushing into the streets in fear for their lives.