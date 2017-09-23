- ITV Report
Mexican earthquake death toll reaches over 300
The death toll from the devastating 7.1 magnitude earthquake in Mexico has reached over 300, with officials saying at least 305 people are now known to have died.
More than half of the fatalities - 167 - were in the capital Mexico City, according to a message posted by Civil Defense chief Luis Felipe Puente.
Rescue workers are still digging through collapsed buildings in the hope of finding survivors still trapped under rubble.
Hope of finding people still alive is gradually dimming, four days after the huge tremor struck.
Another strong 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck the same area of Mexico today, sending traumatised residents rushing into the streets in fear for their lives.
The latest earthquake was the strongest of thousands of aftershocks still shaking the region.
It destroyed some buildings which had already been damaged by Thursday's event, but there were no deaths reported.
Bettina Cruz,a resident of Juchitan, Oaxaca, was still trembling with fera hours after the "horrible" latest tremor.
"Homes that were still standing just fell down," Cruz said. "It's hard. We are all in the streets."