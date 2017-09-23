Prince Harry meets Melania Trump ahead of Invictus Games

Prince Harry has met with Melania Trump ahead of the opening ceremony for the Invictus Games in Toronto today.

The US first lady travelled to Canada to support the Games, and enjoyed an audience with the royal.

They greeted each other warmly and sat chatting for several minutes at a photocall.

Mrs Trump, who was not accompanied by her husband on the trip, praised Harry during their meeting.

"You're doing a fantastic job," she said.