- ITV Report
Prince Harry meets Melania Trump ahead of Invictus Games
Prince Harry has met with Melania Trump ahead of the opening ceremony for the Invictus Games in Toronto today.
The US first lady travelled to Canada to support the Games, and enjoyed an audience with the royal.
They greeted each other warmly and sat chatting for several minutes at a photocall.
Mrs Trump, who was not accompanied by her husband on the trip, praised Harry during their meeting.
"You're doing a fantastic job," she said.
Prince Harry, who founded Invictus and held the inaugural Games in 2014, will also be meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau later on Saturday.
There is speculation that he may make his first official appearance with his Canada-based girlfriend Meghan Markle during the Games.
Mrs Trump will be among those in attendance at the opening ceremony on Saturday night.
The games are an Olympic-style competition for wounded service members and veterans from across the world.
It features more than 550 competitors from 17 nations who will compete in 12 sports over a week of Games.