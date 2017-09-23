Trump at centre of two sporting rows as NBA players consider White House snub

US President Donald Trump at the rally in Alabama. Credit: APTV

United States president Donald Trump has found himself at the centre of two separate sporting rows, with NFL players angry at his national anthem comments and NBA stars pondering skipping a visit to the White House. On Friday Mr Trump launched a scathing attack on the NFL players who protest during the American anthem, insisting their team owners should "fire" those who do. Various players across the league have taken a stand by kneeling or raising their fist during The Star-Spangled Banner since the start of last season, including high-profile figures such as Colin Kaepernick, Michael Bennett and Marshawn Lynch. Kaepernick, who remains unemployed despite leading a team to the Super Bowl at the end of the 2012 season, was the first to protest over perceived racial injustice and police brutality. Bennett recently admitted the scenes at a white supremacist rally in Virginia partially motivated his decision.

San Francisco 49ers Eli Harold, quarterback Colin Kaepernick, and Eric Reid kneel during the national anthem. Credit: PA

Speaking at a rally in Alabama on Friday night, Mr Trump criticised those who have decided to take a stance during the customary pre-game anthem. He said: "Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a b**ch off the field right now. Out. He's fired. He's fired'. Wouldn't you love it? "Some owner's going to do that. He's going to say, 'That guy who disrespects our flag, he's fired'. And that owner, they don't know it - they're friends of mine, many of them - they'll be the most popular person for a week in this country. "That's a total disrespect of our heritage, that's a total disrespect of everything that we stand for. I know we have freedoms and freedom of choice and many different freedoms but it's still totally disrespectful." Mr Trump's comments came as the Golden State Warriors mull over attending the White House to celebrate their NBA win in June. It is customary for the NBA winners to do so; the Warriors visited Barack Obama in 2015 while the Cleveland Cavaliers were Mr Obama's final sporting guests a year ago.

Former president Barack Obama with the NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. Credit: PA