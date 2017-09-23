- ITV Report
Hundreds of thousands sign 'save Uber' petition after decision not to renew company's London licence
Hundreds of thousands of people have signed a 'save Uber' petition after Transport for London stripped the firm of its licence in the capital.
Save Your Uber in London was set up on the Change.org website after TfL announced the firm would not have its licence renewed when it expires on September 30.
TfL said Uber was "not fit and proper" to operate in the capital and that it took the decision on the grounds of "public safety and security implications".
The firm, which is used by 3.5 million people and 40,000 drivers in London, said it would appeal and claimed the move "would show the world that, far from being open, London is closed to innovative companies".
The online petition, started by Uber London on Friday, has attracted more than 430,000 signatures.
Uber enables users to book cars using their smartphones, and is available in cities across the UK.
Some opponents of the firm claim it causes gridlocked roads and does not do enough to regulate its drivers.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said TfL's decision had been made to protect customer safety, adding that all companies must "play by the rules".
"I fully support TfL's decision - it would be wrong if TfL continued to license Uber if there is any way that this could pose a threat to Londoners' safety and security," Mr Khan said.
The company can continue to operate beyond the expiry date during any ongoing appeal process.