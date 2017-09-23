US bombers and fighter jets sent past North Korea in show of force

A group of US bombers and military jets have flown just off North Korea's coast in a show of force.

The Pentagon said B-1B bombers from Guam and F-15 fighter escorts from Okinawa in Japan flew the mission in international airspace over the waters east of North Korea.

The flights come as both countries engage in a fresh war of words over North Korea's nuclear program.

US Department of Defense spokeswoman said the flyover was intended to underscore "the seriousness with which we take (North Korea‘s) reckless behavior"..

Her statement said the flights are a "demonstration of US resolve and a clear message" that President Donald Trump "has many military options to defeat any threat".