British woman 'attacked and killed by stray dogs in Greece'

A British national is believed to have died in Greece after apparently being attacked by a pack of stray dogs.

The unnamed 64-year-old remains unaccounted for on the mainland, according to the Foreign Office.

She was reported missing on Thursday after walking back to her accommodation in Maroneia in the northern part of the country following a visit to a nearby archaeological site.

Reports in Greece suggested the woman tried to contact her relatives in London after being attacked by the wild animals but she lost signal on her phone.

A Foreign Office spokesman said: "We are in contact with Greek police in relation to a British woman missing in northern Greece since Thursday.

"We are also providing consular assistance to her family."