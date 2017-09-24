Cambridge tops university league table for fifth year in a row

Cambridge has once again beaten its academic rival Oxford to the top of the university league table.

The institution came out ahead in The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2018's league table for the fifth consecutive year.

Lancaster was named university of the year, climbing to sixth place from joint-ninth last year.

St Andrews remained in third, ahead of Imperial College London and Durham.

University College London, Loughborough, Warwick and Leeds completed the top ten.

According to the guide, Cambridge has the highest average completion rate for any university in the UK, with 98.9% of graduates seeing their course through to the end.

Of those that do finish, 92.1% achieve a first or 2:1, the second-highest proportion in the UK, a score bettered only by Oxford.

The university tops 30 of the 67 subject tables that feature in the online edition of the Good University Guide as well as producing the best results in the 2014 Research Excellence Framework.

Nottingham Trent was named Modern University of the Year by The Times and The Sunday Times.