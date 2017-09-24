- ITV Report
-
Cumbria Police rescue hikers 'unable to walk after taking cannabis'
Cumbria Police have been forced to rescue a group of hikers England's highest mountain when they become unable to walk after consuming cannabis.
The stranded group called 999 at around 6.30pm on Saturday to report they were unable to walk down from Scafell Pike, which rises to a peak of 3,209ft in the heart of the Lake District.
Police, who were less than impressed, had to enlist the help of Wasdale and Duddon mountain rescue teams as well as air support and ambulance teams to rescue the group.
The group were eventually brought to safety three hours later at 9.45pm.
Police said the men were incapable of walking due to the cannabis use, and said rescue teams had put their lives at risk to help them.
"Never underestimate the mountains. Mountain safety is your responsibility," Superintendent Justin Bibby from Cumbria Police said:
"Carry the right equipment and food and know how to use it. Our priority is your safety. The Wasdale mountain rescue team had a particularly busy day yesterday dealing with this and other incidents.
"They are volunteers, they do an amazing job and they are always there to assist those who get into difficulty.
"Taking alcohol or any other substance that could impair your judgment significantly increases your risk of getting into trouble; it has no place on a mountain."