Davis: 'No change of policy' in May's EU speech after Johnson article

Brexit Secretary David Davis has denied claims that Mrs May's speech on her vision for Britain's withdrawal from the European Union had been changed as a result of the intervention from Boris Johnson.

The Foreign Secretary had controversially set out his own vision for Brexit in a 4,000-word article for The Daily Telegraph.

Appearing on the BBC's Andrew Marr show, Mr Davis said: "The policy in the Prime Minister's speech had been coming for a long time."

"Some of them - transition - we were designing right back in the beginning of the year,"

"I don't think there's been any change of policy in the last few weeks," he added.