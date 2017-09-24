- ITV Report
Davis: 'No change of policy' in May's EU speech after Johnson article
Brexit Secretary David Davis has denied claims that Mrs May's speech on her vision for Britain's withdrawal from the European Union had been changed as a result of the intervention from Boris Johnson.
The Foreign Secretary had controversially set out his own vision for Brexit in a 4,000-word article for The Daily Telegraph.
Appearing on the BBC's Andrew Marr show, Mr Davis said: "The policy in the Prime Minister's speech had been coming for a long time."
"Some of them - transition - we were designing right back in the beginning of the year,"
"I don't think there's been any change of policy in the last few weeks," he added.
On Friday, the prime minister set out her vision to continue paying the EU for a two-year transition period after Britain leaves the bloc in 2019.
Under Mrs May's proposals, the UK could pay around £18 billion into the EU budget during the transition period - enabling access to the single market.
EU nationals would also remain free to move to Britain, although they would have to register with the UK authorities.
Boris Johnson has been accused of attempted "backseat driving" over the Brexit process.
The Foreign Secretary laid out his own blueprint for exiting the EU in the article which was published just days before the Mrs May's speech in Florence.
But Mr Johnson has insisted he is "all behind" the prime minister.