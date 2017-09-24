- ITV Report
Death of two baby triplets in 'tragic accident' sparks fundraising campaign
The death of two baby triplets in a "tragic accident" has sparked a fundraising campaign.
Emergency services were called after the five-month-olds were found dead at a home in Bridgend, south Wales, on Saturday morning.
A Go Fund Me page named the pair as Noah and Charlie, sons of Sarah Owen.
The third baby brother is understood to be healthy.
Writing on the fundraising site, which aims to raise £5,000 to help pay for funeral costs, Siobhan Boyd said: "Sadly this morning (Saturday) two of my beautiful godsons passed away.
"I'm trying to raise money for their mother to help with the costs if flowers etc.
"If anybody would like to help hopefully we can raise enough to take the financial stress off Sarah at this difficult time."
Emergency services were called at around 10.05am. There are no suspicious circumstances . A police spokesman said: "The five-month-old children were conveyed to hospital where tragically they were later pronounced deceased.
"There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the deaths which are being treated as a tragic accident."
It is believed one line of inquiry is whether sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), also known as cot death, was involved.