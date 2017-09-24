Death of two baby triplets in 'tragic accident' sparks fundraising campaign

The death of two baby triplets in a "tragic accident" has sparked a fundraising campaign.

Emergency services were called after the five-month-olds were found dead at a home in Bridgend, south Wales, on Saturday morning.

A Go Fund Me page named the pair as Noah and Charlie, sons of Sarah Owen.

The third baby brother is understood to be healthy.

Writing on the fundraising site, which aims to raise £5,000 to help pay for funeral costs, Siobhan Boyd said: "Sadly this morning (Saturday) two of my beautiful godsons passed away.

"I'm trying to raise money for their mother to help with the costs if flowers etc.

"If anybody would like to help hopefully we can raise enough to take the financial stress off Sarah at this difficult time."