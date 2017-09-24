Diane Abbott: Tory immigration targets 'bogus'

Diane Abbott will accuse the Conservatives of pandering to anti-immigrant sentiment and of setting "bogus" targets.

The shadow home secretary will claim the Tories have been "disgraceful" on the issue of immigration in a speech at the Labour party's conference in Brighton today.

Labour's approach to immigration will be "reasonable" and will not "scapegoat" immigrants, Ms Abbott will say.

Ms Abbott will also use her speech to restate Labour's commitment to reversing cuts in police budgets.

The Labour leadership faces a potential challenge over immigration at the conference in Brighton, with senior pro-European Union figures backing a motion calling for the party to commit to maintaining free movement of people from the continent after Brexit.

Ms Abbott will insist Labour's approach to immigration will be based on "fairness" and "reasonable management".

She will say: "Tory opportunism on immigration is a disgrace. They continue to talk about bogus immigration targets, which they have not met and will never meet.

"They have pandered to anti-immigrant sentiment whatever the cost to the economy and communities.

"There are real labour market issues. But the Labour party under the leadership of Jeremy Corbyn will not scapegoat immigrants for these issues.

"The watchword for our approach to immigration in government will be fairness and the reasonable management of migration."

Ms Abbott will stress "you cannot keep the nation secure on the cheap", pledging to reverse police funding cuts and recruit 10,000 new officers. The Government is boosting its total spending on counter-terrorism by 30%, from £11.7 billion to £15.1 billion.