Fifa will allow players to wear poppies in end to stand-off

The annual stand-off between FIFA and the Home Nations’ football teams about wearing poppies is set to end, as the world’s governing body considers allowing a change to its current rules.

Effectively FIFA is about to de-politicise the poppy and as a result remove it from its forbidden list.

Once the new rules are agreed, players will be allowed to wear poppies on the pitch, but only on the conditions that the opposing team agrees and the competition organiser has no objection.

England are due to play Germany in a friendly in November this year and it’s understood, if the game goes ahead, that the Germans are happy for poppies to be worn.

It has yet to be negotiated whether the poppies will be attached to black armbands or be allowed as part of the shirt.