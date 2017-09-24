Fifa will allow players to wear poppies in end to stand-off
The annual stand-off between FIFA and the Home Nations’ football teams about wearing poppies is set to end, as the world’s governing body considers allowing a change to its current rules.
Effectively FIFA is about to de-politicise the poppy and as a result remove it from its forbidden list.
Once the new rules are agreed, players will be allowed to wear poppies on the pitch, but only on the conditions that the opposing team agrees and the competition organiser has no objection.
England are due to play Germany in a friendly in November this year and it’s understood, if the game goes ahead, that the Germans are happy for poppies to be worn.
It has yet to be negotiated whether the poppies will be attached to black armbands or be allowed as part of the shirt.
Last year the English FA was fined £35,000 for their players wearing poppies on their armbands for their World Cup qualifier on Armistice day against Scotland at Wembley. Scotland, as they were the visiting team, were fined £16,000.
Wales and Northern Ireland were also fined similar amounts for Remembrance displays.
All appealed, and its not known whether these fines will now have to be paid or not.
The Prime Minister Theresa May has attacked Fifa’s stance as “utterly outrageous”.
But the governing body’s Secretary General, Fatma Samoura told ITV News last December that to allow the wearing of poppies would be “opening a Pandora’s box and it can lead to messages being really conflicting.” A situation she said at the time she wanted to avoid.
Confirmation of the changes are expected sometime next month.