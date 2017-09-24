Angela Merkel set to win fourth term as German chancellor

Angela Merkel Credit: AP

Angela Merkel looks set to win a fourth term as German chancellor, but a hardline anti-migrant party is expected to enter the federal Parliament for the first time. First exit polls from Sunday's general election showed Merkel's Christian Democrat (CDU) party is likely to take 33% of the popular vote. It means that Merkel looks likely to extend her 12-year term as German chancellor as the head of a coalition. They also revealed a surge in support for the hard right, with the anti-migrant Alternative for Germany party (AFD) looking set to win its first seats after picking up around 13% of votes.

An Alternative for Germany election poster. Credit: AP

Migration was set to be among the key issues as Germans went to the polls on Sunday. The AFD has led an aggressive campaign dominated by hostile slogans against the more than one million mostly Muslim migrants who arrived in Germany in the last two years. They are aiming to grab votes from conservatives who in the past have voted for Merkel's party, but are unhappy with her welcoming stance toward refugees.

Voters in traditional Bavarian dress cast their ballots. Credit: AP

Merkel's conservative CDU and its sister party, the Bavaria-only Christian Social Union, have governed Germany for the last four years with the Social Democrats in a "grand coalition." Leaders of Germany's Social Democratic Party say they plan to go into the opposition after receiving a disappointing 21% of the vote, according to the exit polls. That will complicate the situation for Merkel, but she is still likely to be able to arrange a coalition or minority government. Her campaign had emphasized the country's record-low unemployment, strong economic growth, balanced budget and growing international importance. But one of the main stories from polls was the growth of the hard right, reflecting trends across much of Europe.

Workers counting postal votes in Sunday's general election. Credit: AP