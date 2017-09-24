Jeremy Corbyn avoids Brexit clash as Labour delegates decline to push for vote

Jeremy Corbyn at the Labour conference in Brighton. Credit: PA

Jeremy Corbyn has avoided a potentially divisive clash over Brexit at Labour's annual conference after delegates agreed not to push the issue to a vote. Mr Corbyn is resisting pressure from europhiles in the party, who want him to commit Labour to keeping the UK permanently in the European single market and customs union after Brexit. In a TV interview as the conference opened in Brighton, he made clear he has deep reservations about the restrictions which single market membership could place on a future Labour government's ability to intervene to support UK industry.

Meanwhile, close Corbyn ally Andrew Gwynne, Labour's campaigns chief, acknowledged that the issue had the potential to inflict grave damage on the party. Asked whether wrangling between Remain and Leave supporters could tear Labour apart, he told a fringe meeting hosted by the Huffington Post: "It could, if we're not careful." Delegates will debate Brexit on the conference floor on Monday, but there will be no vote. Local parties and trade unions chose Grenfell Tower, rail services, growth and investment, public sector pay, workers' rights, the NHS, housing and social care as the eight topics for full debate and votes, with Brexit motions failing to win the necessary backing. The Corbyn-supporting Momentum group had urged its members not to support a conference motion on Brexit. Ms McGovern told a rally organised by the Blairite Progress group she was "gutted" that there would not be a vote on Brexit at the conference. It was "disappointing that the biggest issue for our country" had not been selected, she said.

An anti-Brexit demonstration on the seafront during the Labour Party conference in Brighton. Credit: PA

As activists gathered in Brighton for the start of the conference, 30 senior figures wrote an open letter calling for the party to do whatever it takes to keep Britain in the single market and the customs union. Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer has previously said that under a Labour government Britain would remain in both for a transitional period of two to four years after the official Brexit date in 2019. But signatories to the letter published in the Observer, including former shadow cabinet members Chuka Umunna and Heidi Alexander, as well as one of Mr Corbyn's closest allies in his early days as leader, Clive Lewis, said the party should go further to protect jobs and workers' rights. "At our conference this week, Labour should commit to staying in the single market and customs union - ruling out no options for how to achieve this - and to working with sister parties and others across Europe to improve workers' rights, boost trade union membership and put an end to the exploitation of workers, not freedom of movement," they said.

The Labour leader faced questions about his position on the UK's future in the EU single market. Credit: BBC/The Andrew Marr Show