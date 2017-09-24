Jeremy Corbyn urged to commit Labour to keeping the UK in the single market

Jeremy Corbyn is facing renewed calls to commit Labour to keeping the UK in the EU single market and customs union after Brexit, ahead of the annual conference in Brighton.

Thirty senior figures, including a close Corbyn ally, have written an open letter to the party leader saying the party needs to go further to protect jobs and workers' rights after the UK leaves the EU.

The signatories to the letter published in The Observer include former shadow cabinet members Chuka Umunna and Heidi Alexander, as well as one of Mr Corbyn's closest allies in his early days as leader, Clive Lewis,

The letter, which was also signed by the TSSA union's general secretary, Manuel Cortes, former Northern Ireland secretary Lord Hain and Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson, said Labour needed to present an alternative to the Tories' "destructive Brexit".

Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer has previously said that under a Labour government Britain would remain in the single market and the customs union for a transitional period of two to four years after Brexit.

"The supposed benefits of a clean break with the EU are a fantasy. The economic impact of leaving the single market would hit the most vulnerable in our society hardest," the letter said.

"So at our conference this week, Labour should commit to staying in the single market and customs union - ruling out no options for how to achieve this - and to working with sister parties and others across Europe to improve workers' rights, boost trade union membership and put an end to the exploitation of workers, not freedom of movement.

"This would send a powerful message of solidarity to the rest of Europe, and to the millions of EU and UK nationals living in limbo here and across the continent."

In an article for The Observer, Mr Corbyn accused the Conservatives of seeking to exploit Britain's withdrawal from the EU to deregulate and cut taxes for the wealthy.

"Labour is making the case instead for a jobs-first Brexit that prioritises access to European markets, uses powers returned from Brussels to invest and upgrade Britain's economy, and protects and extends workers' and consumer rights and environmental standards," he said.