Leading US stars condemn Trump in row over sporting protests

The president's two-day rant on Twitter , which began when he withdrew Curry's invitation to the White House for "hesitating", drew condemnation from stars including basketball player LeBron James, who called the president a "bum".

There were also criticism of Trump's call for NFL players who kneeled in protest during the national anthem to be fired

American sport stars have condemned Donald Trump after he rescinded an invite for NBA champion Stephen Curry to visit the White House after Curry said he would vote not to attend an event there.

U bum @ stephencurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!

On Friday Mr Trump announced he was withdrawing Curry's invitation for the commemorative visit traditionally made by championship teams.

He wrote: "Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team. Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!"

Speaking in response to James' tweet, Curry said: "That's a pretty strong statement.

"I think it's bold, it's courageous for any guy to speak up, let alone a guy that has as much to lose as LeBron does and other notable figures in the league. We all have to kind of stand as one the best we can."

There was also a show of support for #TakeAKnee after Trump called on American football players who have been taking a stand by kneeling or raising their fist during the Star-Spangled Banner since the start of last season, including high-profile figures such as Colin Kaepernick, Michael Bennett and Marshawn Lynch, should be fired.

Singing legend Stevie Wonder showed his solidarity with sports stars when he knelt on stage during a performance at the 2017 Global Citizens Festival in Central Park, New York.

Trump remained unrepentant in his stance. He tweeted on Saturday: "Roger Goodell of NFL just put out a statement trying to justify the total disrespect certain players show to our country.Tell them to stand!"