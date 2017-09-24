Man stabbed in neck outside Manchester mosque in suspected hate crime

A Muslim surgeon has been stabbed in the neck outside a mosque in Manchester in a suspected hate crime.

The victim, a 58-year-old man named locally as surgeon Dr Nasser Kurdy, was taken to hospital after the attack outside the Altrincham Islamic Centre at around 6pm on Sunday evening.

He managed the run into the Islamic Centre to call emergency services.

The man was shaken but not badly hurt and was discharged later the same evening.

Greater Manchester Police said two men, aged 54 and 32, were arrested within an hour over the incident.

They are treating the "very nasty and unprovoked attack" as a "crime motivated by hate", said Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson.