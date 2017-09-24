Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle appears at Invictus Games opening ceremony

The actress girlfriend of Prince Harry made an appearance at the opening ceremony for the 2017 Invictus Games.

There was much speculation about whether Meghan Markle, the star of the TV series Suits, would be here.

But shortly after the teams from the 17 nations taking part in the event started to arrive on stage, pictures started appearing of Ms Markle sitting in the audience.

Quite how anyone spotted her in the huge Air Canada Arena in downtown Toronto is remarkable.

But pictures soon appeared on social media showing her sitting next to her friend Markus Anderson who introduced Meghan to Harry in the summer of 2016.