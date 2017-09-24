Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle appears at Invictus Games opening ceremony
The actress girlfriend of Prince Harry made an appearance at the opening ceremony for the 2017 Invictus Games.
There was much speculation about whether Meghan Markle, the star of the TV series Suits, would be here.
But shortly after the teams from the 17 nations taking part in the event started to arrive on stage, pictures started appearing of Ms Markle sitting in the audience.
Quite how anyone spotted her in the huge Air Canada Arena in downtown Toronto is remarkable.
But pictures soon appeared on social media showing her sitting next to her friend Markus Anderson who introduced Meghan to Harry in the summer of 2016.
Concerns had been raised that her appearance in Toronto would overshadow the achievements of the wounded and injured members of the military and veterans who will compete here over the next week.
Ms Markle was not sitting in the VIP box where Prince Harry was watching the ceremony alongside the US First Lady Melania Trump and the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
The couple have not yet been pictured together on an official engagement but it now seems almost certain they will do so at some point between now and the closing ceremony in a week's time.
Suits, the US legal drama, is set in New York but the series is filmed on the streets of Toronto - the host city of this year's Invictus Games which Prince Harry founded.
Meghan Markle said in an interview in Vanity Fair recently that the couple are "really happy and in love".
It's all increased speculation that there could be a royal wedding soon.