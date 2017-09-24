Soul singer Charles Bradley, 68, has died

Soul singer Charles Bradley has died. Credit: PA

Soul singer Charles Bradley has died at the age of 68. The Changes star had cancelled his US tour, which was due to continue until New Year's Eve, this week after a cancer relapse. His death was announced on his official Twitter page on Saturday. it read: "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Charles Bradley. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time." Soul legend Otis Redding led the tributes to Bradley on Twitter. His post, accompanied by a video of the singer, read: "RIP, #CharlesBradley. Thank you for the inspiration & for sharing your soul. You will be greatly missed. - Team Otis."

Radio DJ Craig Charles posted a picture with the US star in the studio and wrote: "Charles Bradley in conversation with myself. This is one tribute I never wanted to do.RIP my friend."

