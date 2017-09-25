Anthony Weiner jailed over underage sexting scandal which rocked Clinton campaign

Former congressman Anthony Weiner has been jailed over an underage sexting scandal which helped rock Hillary Clinton's election campaign.

Weiner, 53, estranged husband of former Clinton aide Huma Abedin, sent a teenage girl a string of lewd messages in 2016.

During their investigation, police stumbled upon information on Weiner's laptop which led to the re-opening of the Clinton email probe - a divisive point throughout last year's US presidential race.

Weiner's reputation was already in tatters resigning from Congress in 2011 for sending sexually-charged messages to different women.

He has now been jailed for 21 months after admitting inappropriate contact with the 15-year-old.